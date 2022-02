POTOSI, Mo. — A gas main break knocked out service to the city of Potosi, Missouri, Tuesday, and residential service could take up to three days to be restored. A letter from Mayor Joseph Blount said the break happened at around 8:30 Tuesday morning while crews were installing a new gas line. After a precautionary evacuation, Potosi Public Utility crews shut off the gas until the line could be fixed.

