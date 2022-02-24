ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Hardy: "I'm Going To AEW. I'm So Nervous And Excited."

By Gisberto Guzzo
 2 days ago

Jeff Hardy says he is going to be All Elite. Jeff was released by WWE on December 9 after teaming with Drew McIntyre & King Xavier Woods at a live event on December 4. In the bout, Jeff was reportedly sluggish and left...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair on the Message He Sent Cody Rhodes After He Left AEW

– During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone on His Reaction to Finding Out Cody Rhodes Was Leaving AEW

– During the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the news of Cody Rhodes and his wife, former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, leaving AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on how shocked he was by the news on...
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Arrives in AEW, Joins the House of Black

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy from his time in WWE, made his surprise debut on this week's AEW Dynamite and joined the House of Black faction. Midway through the show PAC and Penta Oscuro (Pentagon Jr's previous alter-ego from Lucha Underground) successfully beat Malakai Black and Brody King while Penta prevented Black from spraying his black mist, only for the lights to go out. Matthews then appeared in the ring, prompting Black to look like he'd just seen a ghost (calling back to the eye injury Matthews gave him during their WWE days). But Matthews then snapped on PAC and Penta, revealing he was the new member of the House of Black that was teased last week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

He’s new. There have been a lot of movements around the wrestling world, with several prominent wrestlers jumping from one promotion to another. That can make for some very interesting moments as you don’t know when someone is going to show up. It is especially fun when you might get to see someone reach a new level of potential, which might be the case again this week.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Hardy On Breaking Away From 'Italian Stallion' Gary Sabaugh

Matt Hardy recalls he and Jeff parting ways with the Italian Stallion. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have been on mainstream American wrestling TV for nearly 30 years. Both started out as enhancement talent for WWE in the mid-90s with Jeff even starting before he was of legal age. During the early portion of their run as well-known enhancement talent, Matt and Jeff were booked through a local talent in their area known as the Italian Stallion.
WWE
Fightful

Sean Waltman Speaks On Returning To The Ring And Feeling Welcomed By The GCW Locker Room

Not only is Sean Waltman a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and the first-ever Superstar to get it to back-to-back inductions as part of 2 legendary factions, F-Generation X and the nWo, but Sean Waltman is also one of the pioneers of the modern wrestling style as he and Jerry Lynn, among others, helped normalize faster-paced matches during their time in Global Wrestling Federation and beyond.
WWE
Fightful

Wardlow Bout Announced For 2/25 AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage (2/25) TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens. Contract Signing for AEW Women's World Title Match at AEW Revolution. Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Rampage beginning at 10...
WWE
Fightful

Dax Harwood Confirms He And Cash Wheeler Signed Over Trademarks To WWE To Get Their Releases Sooner

FTR wanted to get out of WWE as quickly as possible. On May 1, 2020, Fightful Select reported that WWE had planned on extending Dax Harwood's (formerly Scott Dawson) contract from April until possibly the end of summer, while Cash Wheeler (formerly Dash Wilder) would see his run out in June. Instead, WWE and the team went back and forth for weeks negotiating a release. Ultimately to get the release in April, Wheeler and Harwood had to agree to turn over several trademarks including “No Flips, Just Fists,” “#FTRKO” and “Say Yeah.
WWE
