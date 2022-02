Hutto ISD is the latest district to announce all operations will be delayed on Feb. 24. The district stated the delay serves as a safety precaution due to inclement weather. Elementary schools will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, followed my middle schools at 10:15 a.m. and high schools at 11 a.m., according to district information.

HUTTO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO