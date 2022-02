It took 20 minutes, but the SMU men’s basketball team found its rhythm in the second half against Tulsa on Wednesday night in a 75-61 win. The first half showed glimpses of what the Mustangs did in Sunday’s win against Memphis. But it was also sloppy. Over the final 20 minutes of the game, SMU was smoother on offense, worked harder on defense and pulled out to a 22-point lead as part of a 19-1 run. They went on to ease to victory.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO