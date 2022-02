Larkin notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. Both of Larkin's assists were of the secondary variety, as he got the puck to Moritz Seider for set-ups on goals by Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri. Larkin, who shook off an undisclosed injury suffered in practice Tuesday, extended his point streak to eight games, during which he has six goals and 10 assists. Five of his 16 points in the streak have come with the man advantage. For the season, the star center is up to 54 points (11 on the power play), 141 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 47 appearances.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO