Mac McClung: Outstanding during return

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford will start Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Head coach Wes Unseld hinted at a lineup change, and here it is. Gafford had been coming off the bench for the last couple weeks, but coming out of the All-Star Break, he is being elevated to a starting role. In a corresponding move, Thomas Bryant - who is dealing with an ankle injury but was declared active a short while ago - will come off the bench.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO