ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mac McClung: Outstanding during return

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McClung logged 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, eight...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Pistons Sneak Past Cavaliers in Detroit 106-103

DETROIT, MI -- The Cleveland Cavaliers once again found themselves shallow in the point guard department, with Darius Garland sitting out Thursday night due to lingering back pain. The severe lack of weapons and depth for the Cavaliers gave them trouble against a scrappy Pistons squad. Cleveland battled back to get within a bucket in the closing seconds, but a Goodwin three ball rattled off the rim to give the Detroit Pistons a 106-104 win over the visiting Cavaliers.
NBA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cunningham’s late free throws lead Pistons over Cavaliers

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen split two free throws to put the Cavaliers up 103-102 with 1:01 to play, before Cunningham made a pair to put Detroit back in front. Jarrett […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockton Kings#South Bay#Fg
Reuters

Pistons hang on for tight win over Cavaliers

EditorsNote: Fixes pronoun and rebounds stat in 2nd graf. Hamidou Diallo scored 21 points and Cade Cunningham made four pivotal free throws in the final minute as the host Detroit Pistons topped the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-103 on Thursday. Cunningham finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Marvin Bagley...
NBA
The Associated Press

Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 33 points in Jazz’s win over Mavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 on Friday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Mike Conley had 15, Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points. Utah shot 40 of 74 (54%) from the field.
NBA
FanSided

3 takeaways from Pistons win vs. Cavs and Cade Cunningham vs. Mobley

The Detroit Pistons started the stretch run right with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesar’s Arena behind a nice all-around game from Cade Cunningham. The Pistons entered the final 24 games with a lot of question marks, but they got some answers last night against Cleveland, who was shorthanded without Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Caris LeVert.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Wizards to bring back Tomas Satoransky

With an open roster spot and a need for point guard depth, the Wizards are expected to bring back Tomas Satoransky on a free agent deal following his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed. The news, which was first reported by ESPN, reunites Satoransky with...
NBA
Morning Journal

Short-handed Cavs drop 106-103 decision to Pistons

DETROIT — Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Pistons to a 106-103 victory over the Cavaliers on Feb. 24 in the teams’ return from the All-Star break. “That’s a really good team and a model of what we want to...
NBA
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford starting for Wizards Friday night; Thomas Bryant (ankle) to bench

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford will start Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Head coach Wes Unseld hinted at a lineup change, and here it is. Gafford had been coming off the bench for the last couple weeks, but coming out of the All-Star Break, he is being elevated to a starting role. In a corresponding move, Thomas Bryant - who is dealing with an ankle injury but was declared active a short while ago - will come off the bench.
NBA
theScore

Cavs' LeVert out 1-2 weeks due to foot sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert will miss about one-to-two weeks after an MRI confirmed a right foot sprain, the team announced Thursday. LeVert and All-Star guard Darius Garland had already been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Cleveland acquired LeVert from the Indiana Pacers earlier in February....
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
NBA
WJLA

Spurs outlast Wizards in 2OT, 157-153

Dejounte Murray had 31 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Washington Wizards 157-153 in double overtime Friday night. Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 32 points, and Jakob Poeltl added a career-high 28 points for the Spurs. They have won five of seven to get coach Gregg Popovich within one victory of Lenny Wilkens’ NBA record of 1,335.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy