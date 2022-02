Fifa is facing increasing pressure, both from governments and within football, to exclude Russia from the World Cup 2022.Reports on Saturday stated that the UK government was going to make further moves on the world governing body, through the Football Association, and The Independent has been told it is a feeling increasingly shared by other European governments and key figures within football federations. The idea is to make Russia such an international pariah, to the point the war is an unsustainable domestic policy, and both government and football officials have privately expressed amazement that Fifa have not yet acted.A number...

FIFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO