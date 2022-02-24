McAlester Residents Help Neighbors In Need During Winter Storm

Freezing temperatures are impacting roads and businesses, but people here in McAlester are focusing on helping their neighbors. McAlester might not have the biggest population in Green Country but there are definitely some big hearts there.

"Everybody pulls together as a family and helps each other out. Times like this you've got to stay together," said Justin Wall, McAlester resident.

Justin Wall is taking work breaks to pick up stranded drivers, taking them wherever they need to go next.

"This section is what we call the little free grocery. Essentially it's a food pantry like any other, we are trying to throw some dignity into the process," said Mike Brown, Mike's Club.

Many McAlester families rely on this to feed their families when times get tough or when temperatures drop.

Mike said in the last couple of days, families in need have come in to grab groceries ahead of the storm.