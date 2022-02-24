ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McAlester Residents Help Neighbors In Need During Winter Storm

By Sawyer Buccy
Freezing temperatures are impacting roads and businesses, but people here in McAlester are focusing on helping their neighbors. McAlester might not have the biggest population in Green Country but there are definitely some big hearts there.

"Everybody pulls together as a family and helps each other out. Times like this you've got to stay together," said Justin Wall, McAlester resident.

Justin Wall is taking work breaks to pick up stranded drivers, taking them wherever they need to go next.

"This section is what we call the little free grocery. Essentially it's a food pantry like any other, we are trying to throw some dignity into the process," said Mike Brown, Mike's Club.

Many McAlester families rely on this to feed their families when times get tough or when temperatures drop.

Mike said in the last couple of days, families in need have come in to grab groceries ahead of the storm.

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Green Country Plumbing Companies Stay Busy After Winter Weather

The longer temperatures are below freezing, the more time for pipes to freeze. Plumbing companies expect to be even busier over the next couple of days when the pipes thaw. Mullin Plumbing, Inc. said that in extreme weather like this, they get double the calls. Chief Operating Officer Ray Tremble said the biggest challenge up front is getting to the homes.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Storm To Bring Ice, Sleet To Green Country

Green Country is preparing for a winter storm on Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for multiple counties in southeast and northeast Oklahoma. The following counties are under the warning until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 24:. Adair. Cherokee. Craig. Creek. Delaware. Haskell. Latimer. LeFlore. Lincoln. Mayes. McIntosh.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

School Closings Due To Winter Storm (Feb. 23)

The following schools are closed or transitioning due to the upcoming winter storm. Claremore Public Schools will move to Distance Learning on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 due to the anticipated winter storm. Students will need to log on to their devices and complete their assignments. Muskogee Public Schools will move...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Highway 75 Reopened After 5-Car Crash

TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have reopened part of Highway 75 after a five-car crash heading over a bridge. Northbound traffic was being diverted onto the 71st street exit as access to I-44 had been restricted. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been asked to treat the area as freezing rain continues to fall.
