Frisco, TX

Macario announces herself as USWNT star as wonder goals down Iceland to clinch SheBelieves Cup

goal.com
 2 days ago

The 22-year-old scored a pair of outrageous goals to further establish herself as a key piece of the team moving forward. Catarina Macario has shown flashes of her ability with the U.S. women’s national team since her debut in January 2021, but Wednesday may be remembered as the night she announced...

www.goal.com

Washington Post

USWNT captures SheBelieves Cup with a dominant win over Iceland

The priority for the U.S. women’s national soccer team in the SheBelieves Cup, Coach Vlatko Andonovski said repeatedly the past week, was to test a new wave of players and gain a better understanding of his talent pool before bigger things this summer. He also said he wouldn’t mind...
FIFA
MassLive.com

USWNT vs. Iceland: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2022

It’s the final match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup with the United States Women’s Soccer Team needing a victory in order to repeat as champions of the international tournament. After opening with a draw against the Czech Republic and routing New Zealand, the USWNT goes up against an Iceland team that’s gone 2-0. Regardless of the outcome of the earlier match, the U.S. needs a win to jump Iceland to win the tournament. The American team will be playing without key players like Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. However, they have gotten goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher back in the lineup. Meanwhile, younger players like Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh have been contributing in the absence of the program’s veteran stars. Wednesday night’s match will air on TV via ESPN2. Fans can also stream that broadcast via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
SOCCER
1460 ESPN Yakima

US Women Win SheBelieves Cup Title, Beating Iceland 5-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Iceland 5-0 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup. The Americans won the annual four-team tournament, now in its seventh year, for the third straight year. The United States has 17th straight shutouts on American soil, dating to March 2020. The national team also is unbeaten in 65 straight games at home. Kristie Mewis also scored in the victory that came as the team celebrated an agreement with U.S. Soccer to settle a dispute over equitable pay with the men’s national team. The two sides announced the agreement early Tuesday.
SOCCER
Frisco, TX
ESPN

Catarina Macario, Mallory Pugh grab their chance as USWNT lifts SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women's national team won the 2022 SheBelieves Cup after beating Iceland 5-0 in a must-win game on Wednesday, and goal scorers Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh were among the players who successfully auditioned for the chance to lead the USWNT into the future. While the team's fifth SheBelieves...
FIFA
