Washington, DC

American women’s basketball take down Lehigh for second night in a row

By Jake Rohm
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — After beating Lehigh on Tuesday night, American women’s basketball came back the very next night, and defeated the Mountain Hawks 61-52 at home.

The Eagles had to overcome a slow start in the 1st quarter, as they found themselves down 18-8. However, from that point on, American took care of business.

“I thought we saw composure,” said head coach Megan Gebbia. “I thought we saw leadership. It wasn’t a great first quarter for us, but I told them to put it behind them and don’t worry about it. It is what it is.”

After shooting 21-percent from the floor in the first, American was able to shoot 45-percent the remaining three quarters to seal the win.

Senior guard Jade Edwards recorded a double-double after a strong second half performance, finishing with 10 points and 15 rebounds. She was one of four American players in double figures.

“I thought we handled the their team’s runs really well,” said Edwards. “We really came together in the 4th, stayed composed, and made plays. I think we had a lot of offensive rebounds, but rebounds on the defensive end too. Good win for a back-to-back.”

American closes out the season with two must win games. They take on Loyola (Md) Saturday on the road, and then return home Wednesday to take on Lafayette. If the Eagles were to win both games, they would have a strong chance at hosting a game or two in the Patriot League conference tournament in March.

