An Indianapolis mother is facing child neglect charges after her three-month-old son died of Covid when she allegedly left him in the care of a nine-year-old sibling.Madelissa Flores, 26, from Marion County, was taken into custody last week after leaving her dying infant “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight”, according to a statement given to police by her neighbours.She later told police she left her three children alone because she is a “single mom that is under a lot of stress and needed to talk to someone”, according to court papers obtained by The Indianapolis...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO