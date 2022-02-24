HS Scoreboard (2-23-22)

UPDATE (02/23/22) — Galmore and Hembrough were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney. Hembrough was in Morgan County Jail. He is being taken to the Sangamon County Jail. Galmore was arraigned Wednesday. He is expected to be back in court on Mar. 3. Both suspects are being […]

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO