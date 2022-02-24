HS Scoreboard (2-23-22)
WCIA — Scores from around Regional Semifinal day for boys basketball around the state, including highlights of wins by St. Thomas More, Monticello, Unity, Lincoln, and Mahomet-Seymour.
1A BOYS BASKETBALL:
St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
St. Teresa 62, Mt. Pulaski 59
Tuscola 54, Notre de La Salette 49
Arcola 65, Okaw Valley 57
Cerro Gordo-Bement 80, Argenta-Oreana 70
Decatur LSA 71, Salt Fork 58
Meridian 63, Casey-Westfield 56
Milford 38, St. Anne 36
St. Anthony 60, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 41
2A BOYS BASKETBALL:
Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30
Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 42
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34
Prairie Central 53, Iroquois West 48
Auburn 55, Macomb 47
Pleasant Plains 63, Warsaw 61
Warresnburg-Latham 49, Tri-Valley 38
Maroa-Forsyth 66, Williamsville 63
Pana 71, Litchfield 51
Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 36
3A BOYS BASKETBALL:
Mahomet-Seymour , Danville
Lincoln 53, Urbana 49
Centennial 50, Normal West 48
Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Springfield 33
Southeast 66, Charleston 56
Lanphier 63, Mt. Zion 60
Richland County 55, Effingham 47
