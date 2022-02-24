ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

HS Scoreboard (2-23-22)

WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jo8NF_0eNUF8Ja00

WCIA — Scores from around Regional Semifinal day for boys basketball around the state, including highlights of wins by St. Thomas More, Monticello, Unity, Lincoln, and Mahomet-Seymour.

1A BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31

St. Teresa 62, Mt. Pulaski 59

Tuscola 54, Notre de La Salette 49

Arcola 65, Okaw Valley 57

Cerro Gordo-Bement 80, Argenta-Oreana 70

Decatur LSA 71, Salt Fork 58

Meridian 63, Casey-Westfield 56

Milford 38, St. Anne 36

St. Anthony 60, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 41

2A BOYS BASKETBALL:

Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30

Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34

Prairie Central 53, Iroquois West 48

Auburn 55, Macomb 47

Pleasant Plains 63, Warsaw 61

Warresnburg-Latham 49, Tri-Valley 38

Maroa-Forsyth 66, Williamsville 63

Pana 71, Litchfield 51

Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 36

3A BOYS BASKETBALL:

Mahomet-Seymour , Danville

Lincoln 53, Urbana 49

Centennial 50, Normal West 48

Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Springfield 33

Southeast 66, Charleston 56

Lanphier 63, Mt. Zion 60

Richland County 55, Effingham 47

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Full Court Friday (2-25-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Full Court Friday on Feb. 25th including girls’ basketball sectional final video wins from Neoga, Pana and Mahomet-Seymour. Plus, boys’ basketball regional final wins from Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Teutopolis, Tuscola, Decatur LSA, Mahomet-Seymour, Centennial, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Glenwood. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Class 1A Tuscola Sectional Final: […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

4 people arrested after burglary

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 4 people were arrested in relation to a residential burglary that happened early Tuesday morning in Pawnee. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. Christian County Deputies were dispatched to an area on E. Rd. 1525 North Road. They arrested […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two men arrested in triple murder

UPDATE (02/23/22) — Galmore and Hembrough were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney. Hembrough was in Morgan County Jail. He is being taken to the Sangamon County Jail. Galmore was arraigned Wednesday. He is expected to be back in court on Mar. 3. Both suspects are being […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Local boys basketball teams advance to regional finals

(WIFR) - With the IHSA moving all four classes of the boys basketball state tournament to the same weekend, it created a busy lead up to playing in Peoria. A number of area teams are moving on to the regional finals on Friday after Wednesday’s log-jammed semifinals. Class 1A.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Alvin#Highschoolsports#Hs Scoreboard#Mahomet Seymour#Georgetown Ridge Farm#Mt Pulaski#Okaw Valley#Argenta Oreana 70#Salt Fork#Monticello 53#Paxton Buckley Loda#Unity 46#Iroquois#Warresnburg Latham#Tri Valley#Mt Zion 60#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Court record: Bloomington mom says she buried infant in cemetery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grim details emerged from a Friday bond hearing for a Bloomington mom accused of concealing the death of her missing seven-month-old daughter. Court documents from Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon revealed on Feb. 15, Kimberlee Burton had a jail video visit with a female family member. Burton told the family member […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near railroad tracks

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found dead near the railroad tracks on North 2500 East Road Wednesday morning, according to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. At around 8:55 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff’s Office got a report about this incident. Deputies were dispatched to the reported location. When they arrived at the scene, […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Toddler’s death under investigation; deemed suspicious

UPDATE (5:10 PM 02/24/22) — Cierra Coker of Lincoln was recently arrested in connection to Sophia Faye Davis’s death, Coroner Allmon stated. According to jail records, Coker is facing first-degree murder charge. More information will be posted when it becomes available. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said officers are investigating a toddler’s […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police: Missing baby’s mother arrested on additional charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they recently arrested Kimberlee A. Burton for the offense of concealment of death. Burton was in custody on other previously-filed charges. According to officers, this latest arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation into Burton’s missing 7-month-old infant, Zaraz V. Walker. A formal criminal charge is pending review […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Witnesses: Shots fired near Walmart

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) – Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence near the Walmart in Danville. We have reached out to Danville Police and Walmart’s corporate office. An employee at a nearby gas station said he heard at least two gunshots Thursday night. He also saw a heavy police presence and at least three […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man accused of biting Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of biting a deputy’s arm. On Feb. 18, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible intoxicated person being hostile towards the caller. He said a man was chasing his car on foot. He also […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Victim dies after group home attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner recently confirmed the death of a victim in an attack on residents at Hickory Point Terrace group home in Forsyth. Coroner Jim Allmon said 58-year-old Lynn Umphreys passed away at a Springfield hospital on February 16. The Coroner stated that she was admitted to the hospital after […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man charged in connection to child battery

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Neoga has been arrested and charged in connection to the suspected battery of a child. Investigators from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said that on Feb. 13, a 2-year-old child arrived at a local hospital with injuries consistent with battery. The child was subsequently transferred […]
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Melendez, Bosmans-Verdonk out vs. Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois will be without two big role players Thursday in their match-up with Ohio State, losing freshman RJ Melendez and backup center Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk to injury. Head coach Brad Underwood announced Melendez needed an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night after a bad case of appendicitis. He did not say how long his recovery […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting in Walmart parking lot

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old woman was hurt after a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Vermilion Street Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. in response to a victim with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman with one […]
DANVILLE, IL
KCAU 9 News

GPAC basketball tournament quarterfinal results (2-23-22)

Women’s ScoresMorningside 98, Hastings 84Northwestern 72, Briar Cliff 60Dordt 71, Jamestown 60Dakota Wesleyan 68, Concordia 52 Morningside will host Northwestern Saturday at 3:00.Dordt will host Dakota Wesleyan at 3:00. Men’s ScoresDakota Wesleyan 85, Briar Cliff 77Concordia 83, Morningside 70Doane 64, Northwestern 61Jamestown 83, Dordt 59
SIOUX CITY, IA
WCIA

State Police: Icy roads causing crashes on I-57

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs Wednesday evening on Interstate 57. The crashes are happening near the Mattoon/Charleston area from mileposts 184 to 190. Troopers said the roadway in this area is slick and icy and the Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified. Drivers are […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Ken Leonard announces retirement after upcoming season

WCIA — The state’s all-time winningest high school football coach is hanging up his whistle after one more season. Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard announced on Thursday he will retire after the upcoming fall season. Leonard has more than 400 career wins, the most of any high school football coach in Illinois, to go […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy