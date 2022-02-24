State Police: Icy roads causing crashes on I-57

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs Wednesday evening on Interstate 57.

The crashes are happening near the Mattoon/Charleston area from mileposts 184 to 190. Troopers said the roadway in this area is slick and icy and the Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified.

Drivers are advised to drive carefully, slow down and move over to give first responders the needed room to aid crashed drivers.

