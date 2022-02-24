Iowa seeing increase in open superintendent positions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Dr. Paul Guasman officially selected as Lincoln’s newest superintendent, the announcement is shedding light on a growing trend of open superintendent positions.

According to Teach Iowa, there are currently 12 open superintendent positions in the state and that number is expected to increase.

Last year alone, 37 of Iowa’s 327 school districts saw changes in leadership and now two large districts in Siouxland will face similar challenges.

Sioux City Community Schools and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s superintendents have both announced that they will be leaving their positions at the end of this school year.

Dr. Paul Gausman said he still has a passion for the job, but explained some of the growing challenges he’s faced over the last several years that may be factored into why so many are leaving the occupation.

“Now how tough it is to be a superintendent of schools in this era with a global pandemic going on and with so much that has become so politicized in education, but I have to say I absolutely love the work of superintendent of schools,” said Gausman.

Seargent Bluff’s school board president Jeff Wright said it was important to get their superintendent opening posted in a timely manner before potential candidates fill the other vacancies that are becoming more frequent around the region.

“We want to be efficient so that we can get the best candidate before the best candidates are snapped up by other positions that might be available,” said Wright.

Wright said the board decided last week to give the initial job search duties to a firm called GR Consulting and talked about what his board is looking for in a new candidate.

“We want somebody who’s going to hold themselves and the people that work under them accountable, us as a board as well. But then being visible and responsive to all the constituencies that have interest in what happens at school,” said Wright.

Wright said he hopes to set up groups of teachers, students, and parents within the coming weeks allowing all constituents a chance to give their input before a final decision is made.

