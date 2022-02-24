ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing to resume for parents of Oxford school shooting suspect

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four other students at his Michigan high school are scheduled to return to court where they face charges for making the gun used in the shooting available to the teen.

A preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley was to resume Thursday in Rochester Hills District Court before a judge who will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the couple to trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

