ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Parents create online petition to keep universal masking in Hamden schools

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48K2QR_0eNUEAtA00

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the statewide school mask mandate set to expire Monday, it will be up to each school district to decide whether to enforce masks in the classroom.

In Hamden, a petition in favor of universal masking created by a group of parents has nearly hit their goal of 300 signatures.

“Of course there’s always a requirement, a mandate for exceptions for kids with special needs and accommodations for those individuals. That makes it all the more important so that those who can, should and must wear masks so that we can all get through this safely,” said Hamden parent Sarah Dunn.

There have been protests against mandating masks in schools, like one at the state Capitol on the first day of the legislative session two weeks ago. The group Unmask Our Kids CT claims mandates infringe on their rights and parents should choose.

They have argued masks are doing harm to their children, especially their mental health.

A Hamden student spoke passionately about his experience at that Feb. 9 protest.

“I have been bullied and disciplined, had my personal space invaded, been ganged up on, had my name tarnished, and my younger brother doesn’t even know what normal looks like.”

The Hamden Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday, Feb. 28 to decide whether to keep or get rid of the mandate in the district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

‘Nex-Gen’ program helps students gain experience, fill staffing shortages

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two years into the pandemic, the threat of teachers disappearing from classrooms remain a reality. In Cheshire, the absence of teachers became a dire situation. “We had as many as 30, 40 teachers out, Covid related alone,” Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Solan told News 8. This forced Solan bank into […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Mental Health Matters: Kids in the Digital Age

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As we enter year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut’s children are struggling. Mental health visits to the emergency room are up and grades are down. What’s being done to help kids and teens? STUDENTS SHARE THEIR STORIES Matt is a senior at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy and Alexa […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven’s public space mask mandate to end March 7

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s mask mandate in most indoor public spaces will end on March 7, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday. Due to significantly lower cases and hospitalizations, along with the CDC loosening its guidance, they believe it is time to lift the mandate for businesses, including restaurants, gyms and retail spaces. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
Hamden, CT
Health
Hamden, CT
Education
WTNH

Yale dean of public health addresses children’s mental health crisis

(WTNH) — State lawmakers just unveiled a sweeping bipartisan bill addressing the mental health crisis that Connecticut’s kids and teens are facing, made worse during the pandemic. In 2019, more than one in three high school students said they experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and one in five students seriously considered suicide, according […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Former Hamden mayor named West Haven’s finance director

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Finance Director Frank Cieplinski is no longer employed by the city, Mayor Nancy Rossi announced Thursday. “Effective immediately, Finance Director Frank Cieplinski is no longer employed by the City of West Haven,” Rossi said. “I thank Mr. Cieplinski for his service to the City of West Haven.” Rossi […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTNH

Connecticut state budget director leaving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced Melissa McCaw, the secretary of the Office of Policy and Management (OPM), is leaving his administration. McCaw will soon become the finance director for the Town of East Hartford, effective March 14. The OPM’s Deputy Secretary Jeff Beckham, a longtime, well-respected finance professional, was named McCaw’s temporary […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Waterbury PD assist fire department in overnight fire

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterbury Police Department responded to the scene of an active structure fire at 40 Falls Ave. to assist the Waterbury Fire Department late Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. The fire has since been extinguished and there have been no injuries reported, according to officials at the Waterbury Police Department. No […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Pet of the week: Laika

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Laika a 5-year-old Siberian Husky. Laika has thick chocolate and white coat with one blue eye and one brown eye. Even though Laika has a ‘rascally expression’ she is a quiet, charming, mild-mannered, and athletic girl. Named after the first animal in space Laika is naturally […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy