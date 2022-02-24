Parents create online petition to keep universal masking in Hamden schools

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the statewide school mask mandate set to expire Monday, it will be up to each school district to decide whether to enforce masks in the classroom.

In Hamden, a petition in favor of universal masking created by a group of parents has nearly hit their goal of 300 signatures.

“Of course there’s always a requirement, a mandate for exceptions for kids with special needs and accommodations for those individuals. That makes it all the more important so that those who can, should and must wear masks so that we can all get through this safely,” said Hamden parent Sarah Dunn.

There have been protests against mandating masks in schools, like one at the state Capitol on the first day of the legislative session two weeks ago. The group Unmask Our Kids CT claims mandates infringe on their rights and parents should choose.

They have argued masks are doing harm to their children, especially their mental health.

A Hamden student spoke passionately about his experience at that Feb. 9 protest.

“I have been bullied and disciplined, had my personal space invaded, been ganged up on, had my name tarnished, and my younger brother doesn’t even know what normal looks like.”

The Hamden Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday, Feb. 28 to decide whether to keep or get rid of the mandate in the district.

