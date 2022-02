The first round of the state playoffs saw every No. 1 seed advance on the boys and girls side. The Druid Hills boys cruised past visiting Chestatee 69-43 and was led by Harry Gewirtz’s game-high 20 points. Keshawn Evans finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jo Williams added 11 points and five assists. The Pickens girls also had a strong performance in their 83-44 win over Riverdale. No. 2 seed Pickens jumped out to a 23-6 lead after the first quarter and took a 40-15 advantage into the half. The pace picked up in the second half and Pickens extended the lead to 62-31 heading into the final frame.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO