Yes, Bitcoin mining uses more energy than all US fridges combined

Bitcoin is on the edge of a bear market, if past cycles are to go by, the co-founder of the Huobi exchange has said. Du Jun told CNBC the next bull cycle is unlikely to come around before 2025. Bitcoin has fallen dramatically since November, from $69,000 to below $38,000...
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 4.19% to $44,165.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $43,027.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00. The...
Over the past 24 hours, Wrapped Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:WBTC) price has fallen 4.79% to $42,778.00. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $40,687.17 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has said digital assets may be in an "autumn" – rather than the "winter" that many fear. He told Insider there's certainly been a slowdown, but there's still plenty of excitement around cryptocurrencies. The 29-year-old said the Fed is likely to remain the key driver...
A Dutch family that sold all its assets to buy bitcoin in 2017 has settled down in Portugal for tax reasons. Didi Taihuttu told CNBC they settled there after traveling for five years because Portugal has 0% tax on bitcoin. Bitcoin was worth $900 when they went all-in on the...
Maybe cryptocurrency isn't "rat poison" after all?. Those were once the words of Warren Buffett, the famous investor called the "sage of Omaha" for...
Fantom and Aave are bringing innovative solutions to industry problems. Want to earn returns that leave the rest of the cryptocurrency market behind? Skip the big names and bet on lesser-known tokens with explosive potential. Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) and Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) fit the bill with their tiny market caps and unique value propositions.
The January jobs report from the US labor department is heightening fears that a so-called “tight” labor market is fueling inflation, and therefore the Fed must put on the brakes by raising interest rates. This line of reasoning is totally wrong. Among the biggest job gains in January...
“One Time Password” bots, available on sale for a few hundred dollars on Telegram, are being used by criminals to steal cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: A bot known as “BloodOTPbot,” for example, is on sale for just $300 and...
Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia's business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
One of the richest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in existence is relocating nearly $2 billion worth of BTC while the crypto markets traded sideways over the weekend. Blockchain explorer Blockstream reveals that a massive Bitcoin whale shifted 44,979 BTC worth $1.9 billion to two wallets of unknown origins. One wallet collected...
The crypto market has skyrocketed over 500% to $1.7 trillion in the past two years. A handful of digital assets stand out from the 17,600 cryptocurrencies in circulation. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Terra stand out as leaders now and in years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
