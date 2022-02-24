ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

EQCA and CA Legislative LGBTQ Caucus’s Statement on TX Gov. Abbott’s Attack on Trans and Nonbinary Children & their Families

By Equality California
YubaNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb. 23, 2022 — The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus and Equality California categorically rebuked Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s vile and transphobic attack on transgender children and their families Wednesday. Weaponizing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services against parents who simply seek to allow their children to live...

yubanet.com

NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine’s capital survives the night, fierce fight continues

(NewsNation Now) — Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. As the sun rose across the United States on Saturday, the day turned to afternoon in Ukraine. In a briefing in the late...
POLITICS
Person
Greg Abbott

