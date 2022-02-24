Great Danes erase 16-point deficit to defeat Maine

Orono, M.E. ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fought its way back from a 16-point deficit over Maine on the road to win, 72-68, in Orono. The win was the third consecutive for the Great Danes late in the season, moving them to second place in the America East standings.

Key Stat Lines

Matt Cerruti led the Great Danes with 18 points, going 4-5 from long range. He added two steals, an assist, and a rebound.

Jamel Horton finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half to give UAlbany life.

Chuck Champion had six rebounds, three assists, and two steals – all of which were team highs. He finished with five points.

The Great Danes shot 46.3% (25-54) from the field and 53.3% (8-15) from three. Maine shot 47.2% (25-53) from the field and 27.8% (5-18) from three.

Both teams finished with 32 rebounds, eight offensive and 24 defensive.

Maine had a lead for 26:06, 65.3% of the game, including a lead of 16 points late in the first half.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “Before the game we talked about being focused, and how important being focused on the road was going to be… We got into a deep hole, and we went deep into our bench. Ny’Mire Little gave us a big spark in the first half… We found a way to win it. It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t pretty, but we found a way.”

How it Happened:

The UAlbany defense held Maine without a FG for the first three minutes, jumping out to a 5-1 lead.

The Black Bears fought back, going on a 7-2 run to take the lead before the first timeout of the game.

By the midway point of the first half, Maine held a 16-15 advantage. Jarvis Doles and Justin Neely led the Great Danes in scoring with four each. Jamel Horton and Jarvis Doles both had two personal fouls early.

The Black Bears used an 13-0 run to push the lead to 25-15 before a Matt Cerruti layup ended it.

UAlbany ended the half on an 11-2 run to close the gap, trailing Maine 37-30 heading into the locker room.

In the first half, UAlbany shot 41.4% (12-29) from the field and 25.0% (1-4) from three. Maine shot 44.4% (12-27) from the field and 37.5% (3-8) from three.

The two teams had identical rebounding numbers at the midway point – 17 rebounds, 13 defensive and four offensive.

The largest lead the Black Bears held in the first half was 16 points.

Horton got off to a hot start in the second half for the Great Danes, scoring six points in the first two minutes.

Before the first timeout of the second half at the 15:245 mark, Maine pushed the lead to 10 points at 46-36.

Coming out of the timeout, UAlbany scored the next 11-straight to take a 47-46 lead.

With six minutes remining, the two teams found themselves in a 58-58 deadlock.

With 2:53 to go and up one, Trey Hutcheson was fouled on a three-point attempt, sending him to the line. He hit all three shots to give the Great Danes a four-point advantage.

On the next possession for UAlbany, Matt Cerruti was fouled from beyond the arc, hitting the shot and the free throw, to complete the four-point play and put UAlbany up 68-60.

Maine scored the next six to bring the score to 68-66 in favor of UAlbany with just one minute on the clock.

The Black Bears’ Maks Klanjscek failed to hit a free throw on a one-and-one with 12 seconds remaining, all but sealing the in for the Great Danes.

In the second half, UAlbany shot 52.0% (13-25) from the field and 63.6% (7-11) from three-point range. Maine shot 50.0% (13-26) from the field and 20.0% (2-10) from three.



Next: The Great Danes finish up their road trip with a matchup this Saturday against archrival Stony Brook. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Long Island.

