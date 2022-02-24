Fonda outruns Catskill in Section 2 quarterfinals

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Section 2 Class B girls basketball quarterfinals forced a really good team to lose Wednesday night as it pitted a pair of top 20 ranked schools against each other.

Three seed Catskill faced off against six seed Fonda-Fultonville Wednesday and despite Janay Brantley’s best efforts, Fonda was determined to pull off the upset. The Lady Braves had four in double figures as they beat Catskill 68-47.

More Sports News

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

Jared Phillips

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.