ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fonda, NY

Fonda outruns Catskill in Section 2 quarterfinals

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TOzA_0eNU9xpz00

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Section 2 Class B girls basketball quarterfinals forced a really good team to lose Wednesday night as it pitted a pair of top 20 ranked schools against each other.

Top-seeded Sabres roll past Tamarac in quarterfinals

Three seed Catskill faced off against six seed Fonda-Fultonville Wednesday and despite Janay Brantley’s best efforts, Fonda was determined to pull off the upset. The Lady Braves had four in double figures as they beat Catskill 68-47.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Mariners handle Thunder 7-1

The Adirondack Thunder looked to win their third straight Friday night against the Mariners. After a 7 goal scoring spree from the Thunder on Wednesday, the roles were reversed.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Brown extends Patroons training camp

Will Brown's original expectation was to release the Albany Patroons roster on Friday, but after losing four players unexpectedly — two to Europe, one to the NBA G League, and one to family issues — he has extended training camp.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicville, NY
City
Fonda, NY
Catskill, NY
Sports
Fonda, NY
Sports
City
Catskill, NY
Catskill, NY
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Braves#Sports News Surprise#Honda#Ap Source#Champions League#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

RPI tops Dartmouth, clinches home playoff game

Seniors Ture Linden and Ottoville Leppanen combined for six points to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team to a come-from-behind, 6-3, victory over Dartmouth College on Friday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 15-19-3 overall (10-11-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Big Green drop to 6-19-3 (5-14-2 ECAC Hockey).
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy