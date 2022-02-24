Group helps Austin home buyers get cash for home purchase

Yes--the weather is "iffy" again here in West Texas. Some freezing drizzle is in the forecast and that could make the commute sketchy at times. Does that mean you need to head to the grocery store and ransack the aisles for milk, bread, and toilet paper to the point where the shelves are bare and there's nothing left for anyone else? At least we've seemingly passed the point of hoarding things like Clorox Wipes and disinfectants due to COVID. But c'mon--leave a little for the next person!

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO