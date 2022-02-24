ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Group helps Austin home buyers get cash for home purchase

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKVUE spoke with a company that aims...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Florida home first in US sold as NFT; buyer pays $654K in cryptocurrency

GULFPORT, Fla. — A Florida home became the first in the U.S. to be auctioned off as a non-fungible token on Thursday, selling for more than $654,000. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are purchased through online transactions. The Spanish-style, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home with a garden suite, located in the...
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
mansionglobal.com

Texas Ranch Twice the Size of San Francisco Now Asking $170 Million

Colossal in both size and price, the legendary 64,672-acre Texas ranch that belonged to the late oil tycoon and financier T. Boone Pickens is now asking $170 million. The fresh price tag, announced this week, comes courtesy of a $50 million price cut that brought the ask down from $220 million, and it’s an $80 million drop from the $250 million the ranch first listed for in 2017.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buyers#Kvue
KLTV

Crockett man reels in ShareLunker on Houston County Lake

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Anglers in Texas reeled in two more Legacy Class largemouth bass for the second consecutive weekend. Possum Kingdom kicked things off Friday afternoon Feb. 18 with its third Legacy Lunker of the 2022 Toyota ShareLunker season after securing the first two a weekend ago. Houston County Lake then followed suit Saturday afternoon Feb. 19 with its first Legacy Class fish since 1990 and in the process became the second consecutive water body to record a Legacy fish after a lengthy absence.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
OutThere Colorado

Whataburger was worth the wait -- and the cold, Colorado Springs fans say

To say that Whataburger fans are a hearty lot is an understatement as big as Texas, the fast-food chain's home state. Hours before the 11 a.m. Wednesday opening of Colorado Springs' first Whataburger, more than a dozen people lined up outside the restaurant in temperatures that were a bone-chilling 6 below zero before they climbed to a feet-numbing 1 above. The restaurant is part of the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city's far north side.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

An Open Letter To Rude Midland Odessa Grocery Store Shoppers

Yes--the weather is "iffy" again here in West Texas. Some freezing drizzle is in the forecast and that could make the commute sketchy at times. Does that mean you need to head to the grocery store and ransack the aisles for milk, bread, and toilet paper to the point where the shelves are bare and there's nothing left for anyone else? At least we've seemingly passed the point of hoarding things like Clorox Wipes and disinfectants due to COVID. But c'mon--leave a little for the next person!
ODESSA, TX
KWTX

Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The rumor mill is stirring in Hill County over the possibility of a Buc-ee’s coming to Hillsboro. While the buzz around town is that a Buc-ee’s is opening there in 2025, city officials cannot confirm the popular chain of stores and gas stations is planning to build a new location in their city.
HILLSBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy