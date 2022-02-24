3 Kids Found Safe At River West Church After SUV Is Stolen With Them All Inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — A frantic search ensued Wednesday night after three kids went missing when the car they were riding in was stolen.

The children were ultimately found safe at a church in River West.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the three children – all younger than the age of 9 – were inside a gray Chevrolet Equinox when thieves tried to order the driver out of the car in the 800 block of West Superior Street.

The thief got into of the sport-utility vehicle – which police said was double parked and running with the three children in the back seat.

It is not clear how long the thief drove the kids around, or whether or not he told the kids to get out of the car.

But all three children ended up at City Church Chicago, 777 N. Green St.

CBS 2’s Terry talked with the children’s grandfather, who arrived in River West frantically trying to find his grandchildren.

He also pointed out how he was able to catch up with them – crediting a tracking device.

“My daughter has her daughter with her kids on a track, so that’s how we found out where the car was – and all of a sudden, the car, they turned off the tracker on the phone and they found them,” said the grandfather, Carlos Serrano.

All three children, again, were found safe and were back with their parents Wednesday night.

The car was found abandoned miles away in the 3100 block of South Homan Avenue. The suspect – a man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, and wearing all black – remained on the loose Wednesday night.