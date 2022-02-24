ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Fire’: Hanako Greensmith Breaks Down the Risks of Violet’s Decision About Hawkins

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13 “Fire Cop.”]....

Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans Hated One of Maggie’s Decisions

One Chicago fans know that the characters within the franchise shows, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD often face some incredibly tough moments. However, there is one moment in Chicago Med that really stands out among the popular NBC drama’s viewers. A moment in which Marlyne Barrett’s character Maggie Lockwood made a choice that ended up bothering some fans of the popular series.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Who Caitlin Carver Is Playing

The tenth season of the hit One Chicago series, Chicago Fire, has brought quite a few changes. Since last fall, Chicago Fire has made some big casting changes. Some of these big Chicago Fire moments include saying goodbye to Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey and welcoming new cast member Brett Dalton’s Jason Pelham.
CHICAGO, IL
CharlotteObserver.com

Stellaride! Chicago Fire’s Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s Ups and Downs

You got this, Stella Kidd! Chicago Fire has been filled with red-hot romances throughout its run, but nothing compares to Kelly Severide’s relationship with Stella Kidd. When fans first met Kelly (played by Taylor Kinney), he was a rough and tough firefighter who was known for being a ladies’ man. At the time, he was brooding and wild while his eventual best friend Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) was the softie who viewers were rooting to find love.
CHICAGO, IL
KTVB

'Chicago P.D.': Tracy Spiridakos Breaks Down Upton's Harrowing Ordeal and What's Next (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. It's fair to say Upton will be forever changed. On Wednesday's return episode of Chicago P.D., "Still Water," Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) witnessed a terrifying car crash that lands them in the freezing Chicago river and risked her own life to save the passengers. But with the clock racing against her, she was only able to save one of the two victims. After learning that the one she rescued was responsible for the accident that led to the death of the other passenger, the guilt that stays with Upton became visibly apparent.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

It’s time Chicago Fire Funko Pop! figures become a reality

Since its launch of the Pop! figure line back in 2010, Funko has gifted fans with collections of Pop! figures inspired by some of the biggest TV and movie franchises around. While its releases were initially limited, Funko’s catalog of figures has since grown immensely with collections of figures inspired by some of the biggest series around — including more than a few NBCUniversal brands.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Talks Hanging Out With Alberto Rosende and Hanako Greensmith Off the Set

For some actors, work and personal life doesn’t always mix. But that can’t be said for Chicago Fire stars Daniel Kyri, Alberto Rosende, and Hanako Greensmith. For those of you who don’t recognize Daniel Kyri by his real name, he plays firefighter Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire. He also had a guest role as Lane Tucker in an episode of Chicago Med titled, “Devil in Disguise.” You may also know him from some of his other roles in shows like The T, and Chicago P.D.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Who is Violet dating on Chicago Fire?

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) has had a tumultuous love life in season 10. She initially held a torch for Gallo (Alberto Rosende) but she’s grown increasingly closer to Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), leading to some internal conflict. While the previous Chicago Fire episode hinted at some explosive chemistry between Violet...
TV SERIES
Chicago Public Radio

What we know about Chicago’s newest venue, the Salt Shed

Chicago’s newest music venue, the Salt Shed, opens this summer on the site of the iconic Morton Salt factory on North Elston Avenue. Reset talks to two music writers about the Salt Shed’s lineup and how music venues are doing right now as the omicron surge wanes. GUESTS:...
CHICAGO, IL
Cinema Blend

New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Breaks Down The Emotional Sharpwin Scene And What's Next After Reynolds' Big Decision

Spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of New Amsterdam Season 4, called "Two Doors." Max is back in town on New Amsterdam, and he's not going anywhere until he ousts Veronica Fuentes from his old job. While it initially seemed like he didn't actually have many options to try and take her down since he's no longer employed at the hospital, he and Brantley cooked up a way to try and get a seat on the hospital board, with some unexpected help from Reynolds despite the betrayal. Unfortunately, Max is scheming against Fuentes while the love of his life is an ocean away, but he and Helen made do by the end of "Two Doors." Star Ryan Eggold spoke with CinemaBlend about their "delicate" love scene, plus more for what comes next.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: These Three Stars Also Appeared on ‘Prison Break’

It can be surprising to see how many TV actors appear in multiple small-screen dramas. Whatever may be trending, one genre that consistently brings in viewers and has for years is crime dramas. From “NCIS,” to “Criminal Minds,” to “Law & Order,” people never seem to get sick of seeing the personal lives of fictional law enforcement officers play out in a neat 30 to 60-minute episode.
CHICAGO, IL
The Sanford Herald

Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles on her new private jet

Kim Kardashian returned to Los Angeles on her new $95 million jet over the weekend. The 41-year-old star had the G65OER private jet built from scratch, and she waited a year to fly the custom-made plane from Milan to the US. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
LOS ANGELES, CA

