Los Angeles-area families welcome babies on palindrome date known as 'Twosday'

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

The uniqueness of "Twosday" continues for some Southern California couples who welcomed newborns on the palindrome date, 2-22-22.

Marlan and Esperanza of San Pedro welcomed their second child at Torrance Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday.

Their baby girl Starla came into the world healthy weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She was one of six babies born at Torrance Memorial that day.

In Palmdale, Dima Wannous and Samir Al-shareef welcomed their newborn baby Danny at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center.

He weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, known as Twosday, is being celebrated in many ways.

ABC7

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

