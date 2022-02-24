Los Angeles-area families welcome babies on palindrome date known as 'Twosday'
The uniqueness of "Twosday" continues for some Southern California couples who welcomed newborns on the palindrome date, 2-22-22. Marlan and Esperanza of San Pedro welcomed their second child at Torrance Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday. Their baby girl Starla came into the world healthy weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She was one of six babies born at Torrance Memorial that day. In Palmdale, Dima Wannous and Samir Al-shareef welcomed their newborn baby Danny at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces. Both mom and baby are doing well.
Tuesday, February 22, 2022, known as Twosday, is being celebrated in many ways.
