Rushes: Park Chan-wook's iPhone Short, Black Film Archive, Francis Ford Coppola

By Notebook
 5 days ago

This year's Berlinale has now concluded, with Carla Simón's Alcarrás taking home the Golden Bear, and Hong Sang-soo, Claire Denis and Natalia Lopez Gallardo taking home prizes as well.

IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola Says Studio Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Feel Interchangeable

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the state of the modern film industry, Francis Ford Coppola is never at a loss for words. After previously calling Marvel movies “despicable,” the legendary director has some choice words for “Dune” and “No Time to Die.” Speaking to GQ about the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” Coppola lamented the repetitive nature of today’s studio blockbusters and worried that great filmmakers are wasting their talents on them. “There used to be studio films,” Coppola said. “Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is...
extratv

Francis Ford Coppola Says Marlon Brando ‘Saved’ This Scene in ‘The Godfather’

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is releasing a remastered edition of his iconic film “The Godfather,” 50 years after it hit theaters. The 82-year-old filmmaker opened up to “Extra” about making the film, which starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. He said the mob movie about the rise and fall of the Corleone family was actually shaping up to be a box office disaster. Francis revealed, “It didn't feel special. I was scared stiff. I was getting news I was going to be fired every week.”
EW.com

Francis Ford Coppola wants people to watch Megalopolis annually like It's a Wonderful Life

Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most famous American directors alive. After winning Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for 1972's game-changing gangster film The Godfather, Coppola made subsequent masterpieces like The Conversation and The Godfather Part II (both, incredibly, released in 1974) in addition to Apocalypse Now in 1979. More than one of these titles is regarded among the best films of all time. But if you ask Coppola, as journalist Zach Baron does in a rich new profile for GQ magazine, the director thinks his best work is still ahead of him.
CinemaBlend

The Godfather's Francis Ford Coppola Just Took A Shot At Dune And No Time To Die

It seems that we just can’t get away from great classic directors telling us everything that is wrong with modern Hollywood. Every couple of months we have to relitigate what Martin Scorsese thinks of Marvel movies, and any time a director of traditionally Oscar-worthy projects makes a new movie somebody is apparently required to ask them what they think of superhero movies or if they would make one. Francis Ford Coppola has already taken his shots at Marvel, but now he’s expanding his criticism to include other big movies, like Dune and No Time to Die.
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
Outsider.com

‘Godfather’ Director Francis Ford Coppola Reveals Favorite Scene from Film

The “Godfather” trilogy was one of the biggest of its time. Even now, decades after films came out, the series of films are still as highly regarded as they were when they first came out. They starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, but it was also directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Well, “Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola revealed his favorite scene from the film.
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
Newsday

Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo, Falaise and more Long Island connections to 'The Godfather'

When "The Godfather" first appeared 50 years ago, co-creators Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola were two ambitious men with deep ties to Long Island, determined to transform a B-level Hollywood gangster movie about New York wise guys into an epic tale about capitalism, corruption and the Italian-American immigrant experience. Newsday's Thomas Maier has the story. Credit: Randee Daddona; Newsday/ Thomas Ferrara; Paramount; Hofstra University; Photos credit: Paramount, Steve Schapiro; Hofstra University, Library of Congress, Neville Harvey, Newsday archive.
GQMagazine

Francis Ford Coppola’s $100 Million Bet

Francis Ford Coppola lives—as he has in one way or another since directing 1972's The Godfather—in splendor. Loosely held splendor: In the ensuing five decades, Coppola has filed for bankruptcy at least once and has been expelled from Hollywood more than once. But splendor nonetheless. His primary residence is in the Napa Valley, on the grounds of a once-great vineyard, Inglenook, that Coppola has spent the past 47 years making great again. There is a grand old château here, where the wine used to be made, and a state-of-the-art facility where wine is made now. There is a carriage house that holds a film-editing suite and Coppola's personal film archive—shooting scripts for The Cotton Club and Jack and The Outsiders; the written score for Bram Stoker's Dracula; research material for The Godfather Part III. There is a two-story guest barn on a mossy edge of the property, where his children often stay, and an old Victorian house built by a sea captain, where the Coppolas raised their family and where they still entertain, though they have since built themselves another house to live in. There are roaming gangs of wild turkeys among the trees and creeping vines and an outdoor fountain designed by Dean Tavoularis, the set designer of The Godfather. There is, in almost every corner of this place, something beautiful: a first edition of Leaves of Grass; a painting by Akira Kurosawa or Robert De Niro Sr.; a photo of Coppola's daughter, Sofia, embracing Coppola's old friend George Lucas.
The Hollywood Reporter

Maya Cade on Why She Created the Black Film Archive: “How Does Blackness Exist Across Time?”

In June 2020, amid social justice protests triggered by police brutality and institutional racism in the United States, Maya Cade began compiling a list of Black films (pre-1959) that were available to watch via streaming platforms, or that had entered the public domain. The New Orleans native, who now works as an audience development strategist for Criterion Collection, decided to expand her popular Twitter thread into a fully realized “living register of Black films made from 1915 to 1979,” in an effort to preserve a grand cinematic legacy and broaden access to it. Cade launched the Black Film Archive website (blackfilmarchive.com)...
thebrag.com

Francis Ford Coppola throws shade at ‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ and Marvel

Francis Ford Coppola recently sat down to talk about how movies today feel too similar and points the finger at commerce over risk-taking. In December 2021 Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola sat down with GQ to talk cinema. Steven Spielberg was about to open his newest film, West Side Story, in theaters across the country. Coppola had not seen the movie but he was so excited to watch it that he was planning on not just going to his local Napa movie theater but also speaking in front of whoever was there before the film, to tell the crowd about his enthusiasm.
San Francisco Chronicle

What if Francis Ford Coppola had never directed ‘The Godfather’?

His obituary will begin, “Francis Ford Coppola, the director of ‘The Godfather,’ died today.”. Here’s hoping this news update will be far in the future; the 82-year-old filmmaker said in a recent interview he has the genes to live past 100, and he’s planning on it. But there is no doubt that the landmark film, widely considered among the greatest ever made, and its two sequels, will always be Coppola’s defining legacy.
Daily Mail

Francis Ford Coppola shares his distaste for the 'big razzle-dazzle' production of modern-day Oscar ceremonies... after the Academy nixes eight categories from upcoming live show

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola didn't mince his words when he learned the upcoming 94th Academy Awards won't be airing eight of the traditional 23 categories in an effort to make the ceremony 'more thrilling.'. The makeover of sorts for the March 27 ceremony was only just announced on Tuesday....
NRToday.com

Six Highlights From the Black Film Archive

Next week, the Black Film Archive — a living register of Black cinema — will officially turn 6 months old. Its roots, though, stretch back much further, to the time its founder, Maya Cade, was studying journalism at Howard University. There, she edited the arts section of the student newspaper, The Hilltop.
