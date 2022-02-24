ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Tehama County Community Health Hero award accepting nominations

By Corning Observer
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 5 days ago

The Tehama County Public Health Advisory Board is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Community Health Hero Award.

This award was created to honor a community member or an organization that is currently making a difference in the health of Tehama County residents. This award acknowledges efforts that use prevention strategies to improve the health of the community.

Some examples of prevention activities include health promoting policies, implementation of bike lanes and walking trails to help increase physical activity, increasing access to health-related services, injury and violence prevention education, nutrition education and sustainable agricultural practices. In addition, this award acknowledges efforts that demonstrate community collaboration to achieve sustainable solutions to public health issues.

It's easy to nominate a community member or an organization for the Community Health Hero Award by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TCPHAB2022.

All submissions are due by 5 p.m. March 15..

Nominees should not include Tehama County Public Health staff or Public Health Advisory Board members.

For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854

