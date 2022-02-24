ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uxbridge, MA

31-year-old woman seriously injured in crash with semi-trailer truck in Uxbridge

By Gwen Egan
 2 days ago

The Webster woman was taken to a local hospital, along with the driver of the SUV she was in.

A 31-year-old woman is seriously injured following a crash in Uxbridge.

The crash occurred Wednesday on Route 146 near exit 8 going northbound, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The passenger and driver of one of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital following the crash.

A 2012 Ford Edge collided with a 2022 Freightliner semi-trailer truck causing the Ford SUV to roll over, seriously injuring the 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat, according to reporting by The Boston Globe. She was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford SUV, a 58-year-old man from Barrington, R.I., was also taken to a hospital.

The operator of the semi-trailer truck, a 63-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, was not injured.

While there were 1.5-mile delays following the crash, all lanes are now open.

Comments / 0

 

Boston

Human remains found by dog walker in Andover

Police are continuing to investigate after the remains were found on Monday. Police are investigating after human remains were found in Andover on Monday. The remains were found by a dog walker, who called Andover police around 11:30 a.m. State police also responded to the area, near Route 28 and I-495 southbound, and photos of the skull, jaw, and arm or leg bone were sent to a forensic anthropologist in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
ANDOVER, MA
