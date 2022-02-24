CNN talks to remaining civilians in an abandoned Ukrainian village

NEW YORK -- The Ukrainian community in and around New York City continued to band together Friday as they witness tragedy unfolding overseas.They were joined by elected leaders and others to rally against Russia's invasion, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."The situation is very bad. Very bad," said Valentyna Bardakova, of Great Neck.Bardakova said watching Russia invade Ukraine, where her parents live, is like being in a bad dream."They want to be their homeland, in their house. They don't want to be refugees. They want to stay their home," Bardakova said.Nearly 48 hours after the war started, support remained on full display...

