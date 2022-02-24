ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CNN talks to remaining civilians in an abandoned Ukrainian village

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Despite ongoing violence and damaging shelling,...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

CBS New York

Ukrainian community stands in solidarity in East Village

NEW YORK -- The Ukrainian community in and around New York City continued to band together Friday as they witness tragedy unfolding overseas.They were joined by elected leaders and others to rally against Russia's invasion, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."The situation is very bad. Very bad," said Valentyna Bardakova, of Great Neck.Bardakova said watching Russia invade Ukraine, where her parents live, is like being in a bad dream."They want to be their homeland, in their house. They don't want to be refugees. They want to stay their home," Bardakova said.Nearly 48 hours after the war started, support remained on full display...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Cnn#Ukrainian
MyArkLaMiss

Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine on Friday aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe, with a humanitarian convoy hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels evacuating civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported. The […]
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS

