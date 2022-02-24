Top-seeded Sabres roll past Tamarac in quarterfinals

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schalmont girls basketball team used heavy defensive pressure and their “big three” to roll past Tamarac 66-35 in the Section 2 Class B quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Down 7-4 in the first quarter, the top-seeded Sabres flipped a switch, scoring the next 13 points and controlling the game from there.

Karissa Antoine led all scorers with 20 points. Haley Burchhart added 18, while Payton Graber chipped in 17.

Schalmont advances to the semifinals and a meeting with Colonial Council foe Ichabod Crane, who they beat 59-41 in January. The Sabres get nearly a week off until them, with that game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. March 1 at Averill Park.

