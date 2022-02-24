Scotia-Glenville advances past South Glens Falls
SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Scotia-Glenville boys basketball went on an 11-2 run bridging the first and second quarters to take control over South Glens Falls, and went on to win 53-44 at home Wednesday night in the Section 2 Class A first round.Great Danes erase 16-point deficit to defeat Maine
With the win, the No. 5-seed Tartans advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll play No. 4-seed Amsterdam at Hudson Valley Community College Sunday at 12 p.m.
