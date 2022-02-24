ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence + the Machine Share Empowering New Song And Video “King”

By Roy Lott
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence + The Machine is back with their latest single “King” along with its accompanying music video. The track reflects female empowerment and womanhood with Florence Welch singing “I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king.” Its visual is directed by Autumn De Wilde and showcases Welch in...

