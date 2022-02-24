ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sushi knife burglaries: Restaurant, business walls cut using sushi knives

By Shelby Kapp
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tv7Oq_0eNU5N4f00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East El Paso Sushi restaurant was among three businesses burglarized Tuesday, with the burglar using sushi knives to cut through the business’ walls.

The El Paso Police Department says a total of three businesses were burglarized: Sushi Bomb, a coin shop two doors down and a business in the middle, all with the walls cut through.

“I noticed right away that they ripped out our register and took the money inside of it I noticed that they broke in through our back door and they proceeded to use my sushi knives to cut a hole into the wall so they could steal something two doors down at the coin store,” said Guillermo De Santiago the chef and part owner of Sushi Bomb.

De Santiago was initially thinking his knives were stolen, but says they were located. He’s thankful as one was a gift from his family.

“I thought he stole it but he was using it. Which made me feel even worse,” said De Santiago as he started to tear up.

The burglar didn’t make just one hole in the restaurant, another hole was made in the wall in bathroom, cutting through a pipe in the wall. De Santiago said they had to close the restaurant on Wednesday because of the damage to the pipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LChT_0eNU5N4f00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPDDN_0eNU5N4f00


“It hurt turning them away it was a little bit embarrassing we had to tell them hey we got a hole in our wall, you know it’s not a good situation,” said De Santiago. “But at the same time I talked to each individual who came by who wanted to buy and I let them know hey we are going to be open were not going to let this stop us,” De Santiago.

De Santiago is hoping to reopen by Thursday.

The owner of the coin shop showing KTSM 9 News the hole in his businesses wall as well, saying the burglar stole silver. Surprised when he arrived to see that the outside of his business was untouched.

“I’m not to happy, I’m kind of surprised. How come the doors not (broken), by the time I open the door everybody got in and then the holes over there,” said David Chan the owner of El Paso Coins and Collectable.

The El Paso Police Department says no arrests have been made yet.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cause of Rockford garage fire under investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say the cause of a fire in a detached garage, in the 2600 block of Hansen Street, is under investigation. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on the scene around 1:35 p.m. Friday and were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes. The structure is considered a total loss, with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men charged following SWAT raids at Beloit drug houses

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the arrest of Marctonio Barnes, 39, and a warrant for Marcus Payton, 35, as part of a drug trafficking operation in Beloit. According to the law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Janesville Police Department, Rock County SWAT, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Beloit Police executed two […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Liquor stores remove Russian vodka from shelves

WITCHITA, Kan. (WTVO) — A liquor store in Kansas has pulled more than 100 bottles of Russian vodka off it’s shelves in a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to KSN, Jamie Stratton, the wine director and partner of Jacob Liquor Exchange, said “I guess this is our sanction. We don’t support it. There’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#The Wall#Cdc#Sushi Bomb#Ktsm 9 News
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rock House Kids receives $5K grant from General Mills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids, a safe haven for inner-city youth, has received a $5,000 grant from General Mills. The goal of the grant is to combat hunger in children. Rock House Kids provides evening programming, which includes mentoring, hot meals, take-home food, and daily essentials, to more than 250 Rockford children. In […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church holds prayer vigil for Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — First Covenant Church, whose sister church is located in Kalinovka, Ukraine, held a prayer vigil for the country in the wake of a Russian invasion. First Covenant helped with the 3-year construction of the sister church beginning in 1990, and representatives for both churches have made a number of in-person trips […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy