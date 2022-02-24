ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville CEO arrested for fraud again

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Athu8_0eNU5JXl00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man charged with home improvement fraud in Warrick County has now been arrested in Vanderburgh County.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website shows Matthew Gates, 45, was arrested for theft and home improvement fraud. His bond was set at $1,000 cash. Gates is also charged with felony home improvement fraud in Warrick County.

Gates is listed as the CEO of Elite Construction Supply on Indiana’s business registration website. Court records list Gates and the company as defendants in over a dozen civil cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile charged in connection to Harrison fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has charged a juvenile in connection to a fight at a high school basketball game February 18. The altercation happened near the end of the boy’s basketball game between Bosse and Harrison. It did not involve players, coaches or fans in the stands. Police say the case […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
County
Warrick County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Warrick County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnicke proclaims ‘Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day’

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A McDonalds in Evansville remembered a longtime employee in a very special way today. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnicke proclaimed today as “Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day”. Loraine Mauer died at age 98 last year. Many knew her as ‘Miss Loraine’. She worked at the fast food restaurant for nearly 50 years- starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two men sentenced for robbery spree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men who authorities say went on a robbing spree of three different convenience stores were sentenced to federal prison on Feb. 23. 25-year-old Davontai Jones-Robinson of Evansville and 27-year-old Trinity Taylor of Prattville, Alabama were sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for offenses including commercial robbery, conspiracy, and related […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Elite Construction Supply#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Court record: Bloomington mom says she buried infant in cemetery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grim details emerged from a Friday bond hearing for a Bloomington mom accused of concealing the death of her missing seven-month-old daughter. Court documents from Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon revealed on Feb. 15, Kimberlee Burton had a jail video visit with a female family member. Burton told the family member […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile charged with stealing nine firearms

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), detectives have charged a juvenile for stealing firearms. OPD says that a juvenile was charged with 9 counts of Theft of a Firearm and 1 count of Theft from a Building over $1,000. OPD says a total of nine firearms were stolen, one of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Annual training for fire personnel begins in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fire service personnel are training from February 25 through 27. The 35th annual Bryant Stiles Officers School by the Green River Firefighters Association will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center. The training provides the fire and emergency services an opportunity to train on the latest subjects affecting the national fire […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Suspected fentanyl ring busted in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) says that eight people were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime – Criminal Syndicate for conspiring together to traffic fentanyl. MCSD says these arrests came as a result of investigations that began in early 2021 by the Central City Police Department, The […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Syphilis outbreak in Daviess County linked to Evansville

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Health and the Daviess County Health Department are responding to an outbreak of syphilis near Washington, Ind., which had originated from an outbreak in Evansville, Ind., in late 2021, a news release said. This outbreak has been linked to exposures to other infectious diseases, including human immunodeficiency […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Name released of man killed in Warrick County accident

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash. It happened on eastbound SR 66 at Darlington Road near Alcoa. A witness saw the car off the roadway and called 911 immediately. Officials say this was a single vehicle accident and one man, identified by the Warrick County Sheriff’s […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP cracking down on impaired and reckless driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be stepping up patrols to help curb dangerous and aggressive driving. The enforcement campaign will run from Feb. 25 through March 21. The safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic deaths and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigate threats made toward a high school

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile has been charged after allegedly threatening violence at a high school. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says that on February 23, KSP was requested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to look into threats of violence made toward Webster County High School. KSP says that Trooper Ben Sawyer went […]
DIXON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family of woman killed in Highway 41 crash shares their memories

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The family of 27 year old Rachel Pennington of Fort Branch, Indiana is reflecting on her life and sharing precious memories following her tragic death in an auto accident along Highway 41 in Gibson County. “She was a good baby,” says Tawney Pennington, Rachel’s mother. “I mean, she was amazing. Her […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One person will get $10,000 in a giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Way of Southwestern Indiana and Heritage Federal Credit Union are giving away $10,000 to one lucky person. As part of the United Way Annual Campaign, Heritage Federal Credit Union sponsored a $10,000 cash award to both encourage people to support United Way and to give back to those who help […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy