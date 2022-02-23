ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hostage in Amsterdam drama hailed as 'hero'

By Agence France-Presse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice hailed a hostage held by a gunman in an Apple store in Amsterdam as a hero Wednesday after he helped end the tense, hours-long ordeal that gripped the Dutch city. A 27-year-old man carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon entered the store late Tuesday, taking a Bulgarian man hostage...

PUBLIC SAFETY

