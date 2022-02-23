Hostage in Amsterdam drama hailed as 'hero'

A hostage crisis sparked by a man with a gun inside an Apple store in Amsterdam on Tuesday has ended, according to Dutch police. City authorities said that the gunman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody after he ran out of the flagship retail store on the busy Leidseplein square. “We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police said in a tweet, according to Reuters. Footage and images of the situation circulating on social media appeared to show two people run out of the store, only for one of them to be hit hard by an unmarked car. The force of the impact sent the person flying over the hood of the car. The Dutch authorities added that the gunman is being treated for injuries. Local outlets speculated the hostage situation had been sparked by a robbery attempt, Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO