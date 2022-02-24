ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins helps No. 6 Kentucky rally, then survive LSU 71-66

By GARY B. GRAVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky’s 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws to help the No. 6 Wildcats survive LSU 71-66 on Wednesday night.

The short-handed Wildcats trailed 36-28 just after halftime and needed offense besides Tshiebwe. Hopkins, a freshman forward, provided an immediate spark by muscling for baskets and drawing chances at the foul line during the spurt. His three-point play put up Kentucky ahead up 39-36 with 15:35 left and came seconds after Tshiebwe grabbed Hopkins’ missed free throw and created two chances ending with Hopkins’ tip-in.

His jumper made it 43-38 and Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 Southeastern Conference) built a 65-50 lead late before LSU rallied to 68-64 with 33.2 seconds left. Keion Brooks Jr. made two free throws with 20 seconds later, and Tshiebwe answered Darius Days’ layup by making a free throw with 3.1 seconds left to seal Kentucky’s second consecutive victory.

Xavier Pinson had 26 points for the Tigers (19-9, 7-8) in their second straight loss.

Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky, which played its second consecutive contest without injured starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler. Davion Mintz started and added 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers shot 48% in the first half by making 5 of 12 3-pointers to build their lead, with Pinson setting the pace. But much like their 77-75 loss at South Carolina, they couldn’t sustain a double-digit lead and made just 36% after halftime and 37% overall.

Kentucky: Unlike the Alabama victory, where shots fell and others filled the void left by the absences of Washington and Wheeler, the Wildcats had to grind for points. Hopkins not only worked for the shots they needed, he provided a presence on the glass.

LSU: Hosts Missouri on Saturday night.

Kentucky: At No. 18 Arkansas on Saturday in the lone regular-season meeting between the teams.

Lexington Herald-Leader

John Calipari on Bryce Hopkins’ star turn against LSU

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about Bryce Hopkins' performance off the bench in the Wildcats' 71-66 win over the LSU Tigers on Feb. 23, 2022, at Rupp Arena. Hopkins scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds in just 16 minutes.
