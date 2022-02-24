ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects sought in four bank robberies in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital are looking for two people who are believed to have committed four bank robberies within hours.

News outlets report N.C. State University and the Raleigh Police Department have connected a car fire near the school’s Centennial Campus on Tuesday to bank robberies in Cary and Morrisville as well as in Raleigh. An alert was issued for N.C. State students for two men wanted for bank robbery were on the run after their car crashed into an apartment building.

According to police, Morrisville police were called to a First Horizon Bank branch shortly before noon to investigate a robbery. Raleigh police responded to a robbery report at a Wells Fargo branch near the N.C. State campus around 12:30 p.m.

Fifteen minutes later, another robbery was reported at a Wells Fargo branch north of downtown Raleigh. Just after 1 p.m. a robbery was reported at a Wells Fargo branch in Cary. Although police said someone demanded money, no weapon was shown.

By 1:45 p.m., the burned car linked to all four robberies was located in Raleigh. No injuries were reported.

Fish Gutz
2d ago

Here's an idea. Instead of putting "NO WEAPONS ALLOWED" signs on the front doors of banks, put up a sign that says "ALL EMPLOYEES ARMED AND TRAINED." Then only the illiterate will try to rob banks.

Reply
