Manistee Fire Department Shares Reminders For Lighting Fireworks

Fireworks can be dangerous no matter the season.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported in 2020, 18 people died from firework-related incidents in the U.S., and more than 15,000 people were treated for firework-related injuries.

“Fireworks are inherently dangerous just because of their nature. They are inherently hot, and they have explosive properties where projectiles could be admitted from them,” said Fire Chief Mark Cameron of the City of Manistee Fire Department.

Before lighting a firework, the Manistee Fire Department has some things you should keep in mind.

“Have one person who is sober controlling the ignition of those fireworks, keeping spectators back a safe distance and make sure children are monitored at all times,” said Fire Captain Christopher Jefferies of the City of Manistee Fire Department.

“People should always have a bucket of water right there,” explained Chief Cameron. “One of the key things is if a firework does not discharge or go off, don’t ever try to relight it because you are in close proximity, and you try to relight it, and it could ignite right there.”

Firefighters also want you to know even sparklers can be dangerous, especially for kids.

“Typically, sparklers burn at 1,800 degrees. It creates that wire to be glowing orange at times. And that metal wire is what typically is going to cause the worst injuries,” said Captain Jefferies.

If you do find yourself needing help, never hesitate to call 911.

“I love helping people. It’s being in a small community like this that’s what makes it fulfilling to me,” said Chief Cameron.