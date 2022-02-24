ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lawmakers condemn Putin, call for crippling sanctions on Russia amid military operation

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmUJD_0eNU3SSK00
© Greg Nash

Lawmakers condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s announcement of a military operation in Ukraine late Wednesday night, calling for more severe consequences to be imposed on Russia.

"Tonight, my heart is heavy for the people of Ukraine," Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said in a statement.

"As Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I am committed to ensuring that the United States upholds our responsibility to exact maximum costs on Putin, the Russian economy, and those who enabled and facilitated this trampling of Ukraine's sovereignty."

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the move by Russia "an evil, panicked move of weakness."

“Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake. The Ukrainian people will fight for as long as it takes to secure their nation from this foreign tyrant, and the United States will stand with them in this fight,” Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted late Wednesday.

“We must be unceasingly in our assistance to the Ukrainian people. We must levy crippling sanctions on Russia,” Murphy added. “And we must cut off Putin and his cronies from the global economy. A strong, swift response is vital.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), another member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that the “harshest economic penalties” need to be imposed against Russia.

“America and our allies must answer the call to protect freedom by subjecting Putin and Russia to the harshest economic penalties, by expelling them from global institutions, and by committing ourselves to the expansion and modernization of our national defense,” the Utah Republican said in a statement issued through Twitter.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, urged President Biden to impose tougher sanctions, including removing Russia from the SWIFT banking system.

“We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system,” the Tennessee Republican tweeted. “The USA stands with Ukraine. ”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement issued through Twitter, he believed that it was not too late for Russia to reverse course and pursue diplomacy instead. But he acknowledged “we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully.”

“What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”

The swift reactions from lawmakers comes after Putin announced early Thursday morning that Russia would launch a military operation in Ukraine.

The development followed an emotional appeal made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he urged for peace.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said. “The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”

“Neighbors always enrich each other culturally,” the Ukrainian president said. “However, that doesn’t make them a single whole. It doesn’t dissolve us into you. We are different, but that is not a reason to be enemies. We want to determine, build our future ourselves, peacefully, calmly and honestly.”

So far, the Biden administration has announced sanctions against a handful of entities including Russian elites and their relatives, sovereign debt, two Russian financial institutions, the Nord Stream 2 AG, its corporate officers and CEO.

But lawmakers have signaled that those moves alone are not enough.

Updated on Feb. 24 at 12:58 a.m.

Comments / 10

Phil
1d ago

since the global economy is more tightly integrated than ever before in history, it becomes the single most powerful weapon we have against any country that becomes a bully to its neighbors. when a country like Russia attacks its neighbors, the rest of the world should totally isolate that country and as our lawmakers have described it literally crippled them so that they cannot wage war. where individual companies that used to do business with Russia are going to be catching the brunt of that kind of economic attack, this is one time when I agree that tax breaks and subsidies should be offered to those companies so that we all share in that cost. The fact is that cost will only be a fraction of what we would otherwise have to pay if we allowed this to draw us into an actual full-scale fighting War.

Reply(2)
6
SammyC2357
1d ago

Sanctions will have little affect, what will do the trick is to drag the little SOB Putin out of the Kremlin and shoot the bastard. 🔫

Reply(2)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Relations#Military Operation#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Republican
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

488K+
Followers
59K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy