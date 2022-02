The story of the game was the pesky LSU defense and the Tigers’ size advantage down low. The Tigers completely dominated inside, outscoring the Tide, 36-12 in the paint. “On a night where they dominated us inside and finished layups, we missed them,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “Listen guys we’re in the SEC and we’ve got to make layups and you can see down the stretch we really struggled to finish.”

