Abilene sewing shop lends a hand during pandemic

By Noah McKinney
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8BTd_0eNU0vp400

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For nearly 40 years Molly Yarger has owned and operated a sewing shop in the Abilene area, providing supplies, services, and even lessons to those who sew. It’s safe to say the hobby has been an integral thread in her life.

“I took my first sewing class when I was 9 years old through 4-H,” Yarger says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BxLw_0eNU0vp400
Yarger’s great grandmother stands in front of great great grandmothers quilt

Inspired by her family before who first picked up a needle and thread, one of her most prized possessions is a “pickle bowl” quilt that was hand stitched by her great great grandmother.

Though Yarger says ever since she made her first quilt for her first born child, she’s been keen to share her skill with anyone that wanted to learn.

When pandemic quarantine began in early 2020, Yarger says she found a new purpose for her lifelong hobby.

“Everybody was stuck at home. Well for quilters, we we’re thrilled, because we we’re like, ‘Hey, we trained for this,” Yarger says.

She and her fellow quilters began stitching masks and dropping them off at Hendrick or wherever they were needed.

“I found a pattern and I put it on my web page, sent it out and they just made thousands of masks,” says Yarger.

Though she believes this task pales in comparison to what was done by those at the Abilene Taylor County Public health district, a notion that led Yarger to want to give back once again.

“I called the, all the quilters and I said, ‘Let’s make these little house blocks and put it together and give it to the health department,”

It’s a quilt that tells the story of a time that many felt alone, but were still able to stand together in solidarity. A story that Yarger hopes will get passed down just as her great great grandmother’s quilt was before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiAn8_0eNU0vp400
Yarger and Quilters present Annette Lerma of Public health district with “Home Quilt”

“It is timeless and it will last and it will tell a history. Every quilt tells a story,” says Yarger.

