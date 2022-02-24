ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Ladies with blonde hair stay true to their style as Gen-Z rethinks trend

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLpcX_0eNU0n0U00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Gen-Z term “cheugy” that mostly targets millennials is a way of saying they are trying too hard to be in style.

Gen-Z is canceling trends like skinny jeans, but they are now calling blondes “cheugy!”

Many blondes ABC7 spoke to on the streets of Fort Myers said they’d never go back to brunette. They said the saying is true – blondes have more fun.

Mariana Jouras, an assistant professor of Psychology at Florida Gulf Coast University agrees. She said it’s nothing new for generations to say another is out of touch and out of style.

“I think it’s not saying, no that’s not cool anymore,” said Jouras. “Maybe that’s not cool anymore for my generation.”

Style guru Will Hutt has been in the business for 30 years and said even though the trend is going darker, in Southwest Florida

Hutt said, “Blondes are here to stay.”

He said the term “cheugy” is a little “mean girlish”, be it fashion or hair.

“It seems a little derogatory to put all blondes in a bubble and say that they’re all outdated and out of style,” said Hutt.

Stylist Ashley McCarthy agrees. She’s Puerto Rican/Cuban and thinks it’s in to stand out.

“I mean different and I like being different, ” said McCarthy. “So if it’s not a trend anymore then I like it even more.”

Hutt said, “as a country and as a nation we’re already divided. I don’t think we need to divide each other by hair color.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Besides sporadic gunfire that could be heard, central Kyiv appeared quiet Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported some success in...
POLITICS
The Hill

White House to sanction Putin for invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday. The move follows an announcement from the European Union earlier in the day that it would sanction Putin and...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Hair Colour#Blondes#Cheugy#Puerto Rican Cuban
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
The Hill

Biden orders up to $350M to be released for military aid for Ukraine

President Biden late Friday ordered the release of up to $350 million for military aid for Ukraine. Biden ordered for the money to be allocated from the Foreign Assistance Act “in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown.”
MILITARY
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy