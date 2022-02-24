ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wintry weather disrupts travel across the heartland

New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Freezing rain and drizzle is disrupting travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to hundreds of traffic accidents, including one in Kentucky that killed a toddler. Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as Texas, Oklahoma,...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
6abc

Storm set to pummel Northeast with ice, snow: Latest path

One winter storm has wreaked havoc on Midwest roadways, and another is gearing up to bring a dangerous wave of ice and snow to the Northeast. The first storm slammed the Midwest Tuesday, dropping 10 to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 373 crashes...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Freezing Rain#Extreme Weather#Ap#Kentucky State Police#Flightaware Com
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
Channel 3000

Winter storm bringing treacherous icy conditions to South and Midwest before dumping heavy snow in Northeast

A far-reaching winter storm was expected to bring dangerous ice to roads in parts of the South and Midwest on Thursday before dumping heavy snow in the Northeast. Winter weather alerts stretched over 1,500 miles from Arkansas to Maine on Thursday evening as the ice storm was set to create hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages, as well as a potential flooding threat in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.
DANE COUNTY, WI
AccuWeather

Winter storm to bury parts New England under heavy snow

A storm that unleashed rain and ice over the Carolinas and parts of the mid-Atlantic to start Monday will spread a swath of heavy snow and an icy mix across portions of New England from Monday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will hit just days after a storm dropped 1-2 feet of snow on part of the region from Friday into Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy