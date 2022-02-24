Trump falsely blames Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 'rigged election' in the US before Fox News cut him off

Former President Donald Trump. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine on his election loss.

After he brought up false election claims, the Fox News host Laura Ingraham cut the interview short.

Ingraham cut to a speech on the floor of the United Nations, which other networks also showed.

Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News late Wednesday night only to be cut off once he brought up falsehoods about the 2020 US election.

The prime-time opinion host Laura Ingraham was asking Trump about "a lot of weakness in the United States" and where NATO stood as Russia mounted an invasion of Ukraine , news of which broke shortly before the former president's interview.

Trump quickly pivoted to reiterating his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"I think you're exactly right — I think that's what happened," Trump said.

"He was going to be satisfied with a peace, and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration, and, as an American, I'm angry about it, and I'm saddened by it," he continued, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "And it all happened because of a rigged election. This would have never happened."

After Trump brought up his "rigged election" line, Ingraham ended the interview.

"President Trump, we actually have — just, hold on, I'm so sorry to interrupt you — but have, we're going to the Pentagon, I believe?" Ingraham said. "Ukraine, sorry. Ukraine is speaking at the UN."

MSNBC and CNN also carried the remarks from Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Representatives from Fox News pointed to the network's live coverage from Ukraine when asked for comment.

The Fox News reporters Trey Yingst and Steve Harrigan were on the ground in Ukraine providing live coverage, and Ingraham returned to her previously scheduled interview with the journalist Glenn Greenwald after coming back from the floor of the United Nations.