ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump falsely blames Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 'rigged election' in the US before Fox News cut him off

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38klPs_0eNTzcNA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVrHc_0eNTzcNA00
Former President Donald Trump.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine on his election loss.
  • After he brought up false election claims, the Fox News host Laura Ingraham cut the interview short.
  • Ingraham cut to a speech on the floor of the United Nations, which other networks also showed.

Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News late Wednesday night only to be cut off once he brought up falsehoods about the 2020 US election.

The prime-time opinion host Laura Ingraham was asking Trump about "a lot of weakness in the United States" and where NATO stood as Russia mounted an invasion of Ukraine , news of which broke shortly before the former president's interview.

Trump quickly pivoted to reiterating his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"I think you're exactly right — I think that's what happened," Trump said.

"He was going to be satisfied with a peace, and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration, and, as an American, I'm angry about it, and I'm saddened by it," he continued, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "And it all happened because of a rigged election. This would have never happened."

After Trump brought up his "rigged election" line, Ingraham ended the interview.

"President Trump, we actually have — just, hold on, I'm so sorry to interrupt you — but have, we're going to the Pentagon, I believe?" Ingraham said. "Ukraine, sorry. Ukraine is speaking at the UN."

MSNBC and CNN also carried the remarks from Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Representatives from Fox News pointed to the network's live coverage from Ukraine when asked for comment.

The Fox News reporters Trey Yingst and Steve Harrigan were on the ground in Ukraine providing live coverage, and Ingraham returned to her previously scheduled interview with the journalist Glenn Greenwald after coming back from the floor of the United Nations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 561

Ron Watkins
2d ago

Well, Biden has yet to stand on the world stage and say "I Believe Putin" over all 33 US Intelligence agencies. Trump always loved Putin, he would have just given him Ukraine 🤣

Reply(30)
245
Steve Calu
2d ago

someone could, should tell the former, that there can only be one president at a time, and maybe Donny, could quit acting like he is the co-pres.

Reply(27)
192
think4yourself
2d ago

the leader of the free world spent four years attacking NATO and our allies while heaping praise on authoritarian leaders around the world, how did anyone not see this coming?

Reply(47)
165
Related
MSNBC

It's time to admit the obvious: Donald Trump sure is acting like a Russian agent

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military aggression against Ukraine as fears of war in the region grow. The deluded Russian despot seems set on recreating the Soviet Union and reliving a bygone era. Trump's fawning statements in response are the latest reminder that...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Yingst
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Laura Ingraham
Indy100

Rachel Maddow owns Trump Jr after he mocks her MSNBC hiatus

As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fox News#Election Fraud#Getty#The United Nations#Nato#American#Russian#Justinbaragona#Pentagon#Un#Msnbc#Cnn
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Has A Scorching Answer To Eric Trump’s Question On Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “terrible kids” are “desperately trying to protect the golden goose” as multiple scandals escalate. Earlier this week, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former first family’s business amid an ongoing fraud probe in New York.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

404K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy