Boardwalk at Hammond Stadium reinforced & expected to open ahead of Spring Training

By Katelyn Massarelli
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Boardwalk section of Hammond Stadium is being reinforced and is expected to be open in time for Spring Training games.

Lee County officials said they are confident in the safety with this plan in place and will continue to work with partners on a final remediation plan.

Lee County leaders closed the Boardwalk area of Hammond Stadium back in December. The closure came after a structural review at the Twins spring training home, which was built in 1991. The Boardwalk was added in a 2014 & 2015 renovation.

#Hammond Stadium#Spring Training#Boardwalk#Uban Construction
