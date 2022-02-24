Ripley holds off Winfield in sectional win

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Sectional girls basketball is in full swing in the Mountain State. In a game that went down to the wire, Ripley survived over Winfield.

The Vikings led by double digits after the first quarter, but came away with just a 56-54 win. Ripley will next face the defending state champion Nitro in Friday’s section championship match.

