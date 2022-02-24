ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Ripley holds off Winfield in sectional win

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Sectional girls basketball is in full swing in the Mountain State. In a game that went down to the wire, Ripley survived over Winfield.

The Vikings led by double digits after the first quarter, but came away with just a 56-54 win. Ripley will next face the defending state champion Nitro in Friday’s section championship match.

