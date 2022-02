Hawaii landlords may soon only be able to charge potential tenants one application screening fee per household, and that fee cannot exceed $25. Senate Bill 3107 and House Bill 2139 intend to regulate the price and quantity of these application screening fees, which are collected to cover the costs of screening a potential tenant. These bills also will require any unused portion of that fee to be returned to the applicant.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO