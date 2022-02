Click here to read the full article. After almost a month and a half with no performances, Broadway in Hollywood’s production of “Hamilton” returned to the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday with a special audience: 2,600 Los Angeles public high school students. “I can’t imagine a better way to start our last six weeks here in the Pantages,” James Viggiano, company manager for the Los Angeles company of “Hamilton,” told Variety — adding that the return also marks the production’s last leg at the Pantages. “The cast always looks forward to having a house full of students because it’s an energy unlike...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO