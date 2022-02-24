ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Glenville State knocks off Charleston

By Zach Gilleland
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston women’s basketball team at one point led by as much as 12 points over the top-ranked team in Division II.

The No. 1 ranked Glenville State Pioneers were too much for the Golden Eagles, winning 74-63. Zakiyah Winfield led Glenville with 26 points.

UC has one regular season game left, a rivalry matchup with West Virginia State Saturday at 2 p.m. in Institute.

