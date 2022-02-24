No. 1 Glenville State knocks off Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston women’s basketball team at one point led by as much as 12 points over the top-ranked team in Division II.
The No. 1 ranked Glenville State Pioneers were too much for the Golden Eagles, winning 74-63. Zakiyah Winfield led Glenville with 26 points.
UC has one regular season game left, a rivalry matchup with West Virginia State Saturday at 2 p.m. in Institute.
