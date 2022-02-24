ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay County, IN

Jay County basketball manager with special needs hits two 3-pointers during game

By Breann Boswell
 2 days ago

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – He’s more than a team manager and has prepared all his life to suit up for a varsity basketball game with the Jay County Patriots. Wearing #1 in Tuesday night’s matchup, 16 year old Luke Vormohr adds eight points to the scoreboard.

It was a surprise to everyone in the arena besides his parents. Coach Bomholt set everything up in order for Luke to get his chance to lace up. “It was an incredible thing,” Marcie Vormohr, Luke’s mom says.

The fans were chanting to put Luke in. Once Luke checked into the game, an uproar was heard in the arena. The ball was thrown to him he took a shot and missed. That didn’t phase him. The ball was given right back and he tried again and drained it. Moments later, he drains another.

Luke has down syndrome and takes his job as team manager very seriously. He carries water, gets towels, prepares drinks, and gets basketballs for the team. “Basketball is good for my life,” he explains.

“He sits and watches basketball videos all night long, he knows stats of every player,” his mom explains. “Kids with special needs are just like everyone else, they want to to the same things that all other kids want to do, and it can be done,” she says.

Luke’s favorite moment was the fans. “It was a lot of fun, the fans were going crazy and my family is proud of me,” he says cheerfully.

His mom says he has been passionate about basketball from day one. His dad Frank helped him cultivate his passions by rebounding for him in the driveway and having weekly game nights on Sunday that included a pregame meal, and sideline interviews throughout the driveway match up.

A few players stand out to him. Kobe Bryant is his favorite professional player. “It made me really sad what happened to him,” Luke explains. Posters of Bryant hang over his bed in his room.

T rey Moses , center for the Ball State basketball team inspired Luke. “I stayed with him, he was my best buddy,” Luke explains. A picture of Luke and Moses hangs beside his bed and a smile takes over his face when he talks about what Moses means to him.

Luke showing off his photo with Trey Moses

Dancing though, might be his favorite sport. His mom says he blares his radio and spins in his room for hours. Luke says he eats too much so dancing helps.

